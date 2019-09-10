Today is the last day to submit nominations for awards presented during the Obion County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

This years banquet at Discovery Park of America will take place on October 3rd, with seating limited to 300 people.

UT-Martin Chancellor, Dr. Keith Carver, will serve as this years featured guest speaker.

During the banquet, awards to be presented includes Small Business of the Year; Business of the Year; Industry of the Year; Agriculture Business of the Year; Business Partner of the Year; Young Professional of the Year; Board Member of the Year; Ambassador of the Year; and the You Made It Happen Award.

Nominations must be received at the Chamber of Commerce office by the end of the day to be considered.