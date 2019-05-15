With many high school graduation ceremonies taking place this week, most area school systems will close next week for their Summer break.

Next Tuesday, the school systems of Weakley, Lake, Dyer County and Gibson County will close after a half day.

Weakley County students will pick up their report cards on May 23rd.

The Obion County School System will begin Summer break following a half day at school next Wednesday.

Students in the Union City School System will end classes following a half day on May 24th.

Fulton Independent schools will dismiss for the Summer on May 23rd, with the last day at Fulton County schools set for May 29th.

Mayfield City School’s will hold their last day of classes tomorrow, with Graves County and Hickman County closing on Friday.