Weakley County is highly likely to record over 10,000 voters casting ballots early in the November 3rd general election.

The count is now 9,768 which is 232 voters shy of the 10,000 mark. In 2016, the total vote in the presidential election was just under 13,000.

51.1 percent of registered voters have gone to the polls either in person or by absentee.

The deadline to vote early in Weakley County is today at 6:00 pm at the Masonic Lodge in Martin and the Elections Commission office in Dresden.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt said in the last two hours of early voting Wednesday 168 people took advantage of the extended hours.