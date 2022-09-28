Last Second Touchdown Downs Union City Middle School in Bowl Game

Disappointed, yet proud.

Those two adjectives best summed up the feelings of everyone wearing Purple and Gold Tuesday night as the Union City Middle School football team closed its season with a heartbreaking 20-18 loss to Crockett County in an NWMSAA bowl game at South Gibson County High School.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Tornadoes won every statistical category, but were beaten by a last-second touchdown pass for the second time this season by Crockett County.

Union City head coach Cole Clanton said the loss stung, but he was proud of the kids effort and grit on the field.

Union City accumulated more total yards (236-169), had more first downs (16-7), and dominated time of possession (56 offensive plays to 20 for Crockett County).

The Tornado squad of nearly 80 players included 27 eighth graders.