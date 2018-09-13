An inmate who escaped from the Weakley County Jail back in April has been charged in the death of another inmate.

Clinton Laster was arraigned Tuesday in Weakley County Circuit Court for Second Degree Murder in the death of 35-year-old inmate Danny Joe Boane.

From March 30th to April 1st, Laster is accused of entering the evidence room at the Weakley County Jail and stealing meth, cocaine, and marijuana, along with $20,000 in cash.

Laster is accused of unlawfully distributing meth to Boane, which lead to Boane’s death.

An autopsy shows Boane died April 2nd from acute methamphetamine toxicity.

On April 1st, Laster took a four-wheeler from the jail and escaped, but was later captured.

Cristy Cooper has been appointed as Laster’s Public Defender.

Laster’s next court appearance will be September 24th in Weakley County Circuit Court.

