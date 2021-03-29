Late 4th Quarter comeback comes up just short for Skyhawks at TSU

The UT Martin football team scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter but a failed two-point conversion with 1:51 left in the game proved to be the difference in the contest as the Skyhawks dropped the OVC matchup at Tennessee State 26-24.

The Skyhawks (2-3, 2-3 OVC) ran out of time in the contest after taking control in the fourth quarter. In a contest in which UT Martin tallied 360 yards of total offense, the team recorded 176 of those yards in the fourth quarter alone along with scoring 17 of the team’s 24 points.

UT Martin got on the board with a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback John Bachus III to Donnell Williams in the first quarter for their third scoring connection of the season to tie the game. After the early score by the Skyhawks, the Tigers took control of the game on both sides of the ball by scoring 19 straight points while forcing three interceptions to thwart the opposing offense.

When the scoreboard flipped to the fourth quarter, the Skyhawks intensity increased. After tallying eight first downs in the second and third quarters combined, the offense posted eight in the fourth quarter alone to move the ball with ease through the air with 177 passing yards.

On the first drive of the fourth UT Martin took over on its own 43 while Bachus completed five passes to move into the redzone. The Skyhawks would have to settle for a field goal as reigning FCS National Specialist of the Week Tyler Larco converted a 33-yard attempt to make it a 26-10 contest.

Following a quick three-and-out by the Skyhawk defense, the offensive unit began their next drive back on their 17. The first play from scrimmage would see Bachus find Peyton Logan for a 30-yard completion to move close to midfield before another deep pass four plays later would result in a 37-yard completion to Colton Dowell to put the Skyhawks on the four-yard line. From there Logan would punch it in from four-yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the season with 7:23 to play to trim the deficit to eight points following a successful two-point conversion to Dowell.

Another impressive defensive stand gave the ball right back to the Skyhawks just two minutes later. Bachus led the Skyhawks down the field once again, completing passes of 15 yards to Donnell Williams and 30 yards to Zak Wallace to move just outside the redzone. Then later on third-and-long, Bachus found Rodney Williams over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown strike for their fourth touchdown connection this season to bring the Skyhawks within two points with 1:51 to play. UT Martin would go for the two-point conversion, but the pass attempt would fall just short of the diving receiver and go incomplete.

The Skyhawks would get the ball back after the defense produced its third straight three-and-out to give the offense one chance at a Hail Mary attempt but the pass would fall incomplete as time expired.

“Today was certainly disappointing,” UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson said. “Hats off to Tennessee State, they played a great first half, but we just ran out of time. That’s how the game goes. We are missing some guys but that first half was just too bad to overcome. That was the worst defense we have played in a half in a long time, but I’m still proud of them because we still kept them under 300 yards and to 26 points while committing three turnovers on offense. Then it was really good defense in the second half. Bottom line is we are asking John (Bachus) to do too much. We have to take some pressure off of him and be able to run the ball. We have to be able to run the football effectively, between the tackles and stay on the field.”

Bachus finished the day by completing 27-of-47 pass attempts for 306 yards and two touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. He found six different receivers with Donnell Williams leading the way with nine catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Logan finished the day with 108 all-purpose yards – including 44 rushing and 64 receiving – while tallying one touchdown.

UT Martin’s defense tallied 13 tackles for loss on the afternoon and blocked two kicks to bring its season total up to five – which ranks first nationally. Deven Sims led the Skyhawks defense once again with nine tackles on the afternoon while D’Carrious Stephens, Korbin Harmon and Kameron Bowdry tallied six tackles each. Harmon paced the team with 3.5 tackles for loss totaling 16 yards while Stephens tallied 2.5 of his own. On special teams, Chris Hunter blocked a field goal attempt while AJ Moss blocked a punt.

UT Martin returns home for its final two games of the regular season beginning with a matchup against Southeast Missouri on Saturday, April 3. Kickoff from Hardy Graham Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 on WCMT.

