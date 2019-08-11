A goal by Jill Hildreth in the 86th minute served as the equalizer as the UT Martin soccer team opened its exhibition slate with a 1-1 tie at North Alabama Sunday afternoon in Florence.

As the first of two exhibition contests for the defending OVC champions, the Skyhawks used the afternoon to test their fitness and get valuable game reps for a squad with eight newcomers. A total of 21 players saw action while only goalkeeper Erica Myers and defender Jacalyn Schubring played all 90 minutes.

Neither squad would get much of its offense going until midway through the second half. With both goalkeeper posting shutouts, North Alabama broke the scoreless tie in the 69th minute as Shelby Wall struck a goal into the net.

UTM would scratch and claw down the stretch before ultimately finding the game’s equalizer in the 86th minute off the foot of Jill Hildreth, serving as the first unofficial goal of her Skyhawk career.

As a team, the Skyhawks tallied 12 shots on the afternoon, including five on goal from the combination of Elin Berggren, Nicole Collins, Catey Hunt, and the pair of Schubring and Hildreth. Meanwhile, Myers was tough in goal, with three saves and one goal allowed.

UT Martin returns to action Sunday, August 18 for its final exhibition of the preseason when playing host to Christian Brothers. Action from Skyhawk Field gets underway at 1:00.