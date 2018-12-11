Unity Park in South Fulton will be the site of a dedication to a former member of the Thunderbolt Broadcasting staff.

Mayor David Lamb said city officials, friends and family will gather this Saturday, to honor the late Barbie Hardy.

Mayor Lamb said a ceremony will take place at 2:00 at Unity Park, where the amphitheater will be dedicated in Ms. Hardy’s name.

The 54 year old Hardy passed away on August 11th following a battle against cancer.

While working with the Marketing Department for Thunderbolt Broadcasting, Ms. Hardy was instrumental in organizing the KYTN Country Music Festival, which took place for three years at Unity Park.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...