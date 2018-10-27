UT Martin will dedicate room 203 of the Business Administration Building to the late Dr. Ted Mosch, UT Martin professor emeritus of political science, during a dedication November 8 at 4:00 with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend.

Mosch, who died July 3, 2018, held careers in both the military and higher education. He began his tenure at UTM in 1970 before taking an educational leave of absence to attend the National War College in Washington, D.C., from 1981-82. He then held a faculty position at the United States Army Intelligence Agency at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, before returning to UT Martin in 1988. He then served as a political science professor and pre-law adviser until his retirement in 2002.

Mosch received multiple awards in his lifetime, including the UT National Alumni Association Outstanding Teaching Award and Distinguished Professorship; the UT Martin Excellence in Advising Award, Outstanding Advisor Award and Student Government Association Outstanding Teaching Award; and the UT College of Law Honor for 31 years of pre-law advising. He also received many military honors and earned the rank of colonel.

His retirement brought many former students back to campus to congratulate and thank him for his contributions to UT Martin and their lives. The Ted Mosch Scholarship Fund was established in his honor, which he later endowed to help with the cost of tuition for international students. After his death, UT Martin alumnus Dale Allen, a Nashville attorney, established the Ted Mosch Political Science Scholarship Endowment.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...