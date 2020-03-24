The latest confirmed COVID-19 numbers from Kentucky are at 124, with two new cases now identified in Western Kentucky.

The state Department of Health has also reported their fourth death, this coming from an 82-year old woman in Lexington, who was suffering from other underlying health conditions.

According to a report from West Kentucky Star, the Purchase District Health Department has confirmed McCracken County’s first two cases of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, the patients are in stable condition.

Kent Koster, Public Health Director of the Purchase District Health Department, said the risk to the general public is still low, and officials are working with the Center for Disease Control and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed.