The latest United States Department of Agriculture report shows 90-percent of Tennessee’s corn crops are planted.

This number may be the total result, as many farmers have now switched over to planting soybeans.

Of the corn crop that is in the ground, 78-percent is now emerged.

The USDA report showed 49-percent of state soybeans are planted, which is about 10-percent below the five year average.

On the condition report, 58-percent of corn was listed as “good” with 13-percent rated as “excellent”.

Currently, soybeans are shown as 54-percent “good” and 13-percent “excellent”.

The winter wheat crop was rated at 41-percent “good” and 12-percent “excellent”.