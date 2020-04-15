Tennessee farmers were able to make progress last week with their corn planting.

The latest United States Department of Agriculture report showed 12-percent of the state crop is now in the ground, which ties the five-year average for this time of the season.

The increase comes from the previous week’s report, which indicated only one-percent of the corn crop was planted.

Winter wheat appears to be doing well statewide, with 73-percent of the crop in the “jointing” stage.

This report exceeds both the five-year average of 66-percent, and 2019’s report of 67-percent.

This week, six-percent of the winter wheat crop was also shown to be in the “headed” stage.

As far as the crop condition, 49-percent of wheat was listed as “good” with 15-percent as “excellent”.

The season’s strawberry crop was listed at 61-percent “good” and 13-percent “excellent”.