Lauderdale County career criminal to spend 15 years in prison on firearm charge

A career criminal from Lauderdale County will spend 15 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Acting U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Joseph C. Murphy says 23-year-old Jeremy Lewis, of Ripley, was sentenced in Memphis federal court to 180 months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

In April 2019, Lewis was arrested by Ripley Police after he threatened to shoot his stepfather with an AR-15. Lewis had previously been found guilty of other violent felonies such as aggravated assault and robbery.

The ATF, Ripley Police Department, and Brownsville Police Department investigated the case.