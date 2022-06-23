June 22, 2022
Lauderdale County man charged with rape in Dyer County

A Lauderdale County man is in the Dyer County Jail after allegedly raping a woman at a Dyersburg business.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 34-year-old Jimmy Taylor, of Ripley, was arrested Wednesday on charges of Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.

Isbell says the incident happened late Tuesday afternoon at a business on Highway 51 By-Pass South when Taylor walked in seeking a loan, sprayed the victim with a chemical agent, and raped her.

He also took cash from the business and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Taylor is a registered violent sex offender on the TBI Sex Offender Registry.

Steve James

