A Lauderdale County man is facing 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine and weapon charges.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 39-year-old Daniel Heatherly, of Ripley, was sentenced Thursday in Memphis federal court to 120 months in prison followed by four years supervised release for possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime.

Last February, during a traffic stop, a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy searched Heatherly’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana, a meth pipe, and scales.

The DEA and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.