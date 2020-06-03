A Lauderdale County reserve deputy is facing several felony charges after an investigation by the TBI into his actions during an exchange with a citizen.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says on February 20th, agents began investigating the February 18th incident on a field road off Hyde Road in Lauderdale County, in which 63-year-old Reserve Deputy Robert Wenzler, Jr. fired his weapon at a citizen without proper cause and subsequently gave multiple conflicting statements about the incident.

Agents also learned Wenzler tried to have the official narrative of the incident altered for his benefit.

On Monday, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wenzler with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Official Oppression, three counts of Official Misconduct, one count of Tampering with Governmental Records, and one count of Filing a False Report.

Wenzler turned himself in to agents Tuesday and was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on $7,500 bond.