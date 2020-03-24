To stay safe during the COVID-19 virus outbreak, local law enforcement agencies are adjusting response protocols.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

And as healthcare facilities work to obtain more Personal Protection Equipment in hospitals, law enforcement officers are also needing more equipment to stay protected against the COVID-19 virus.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says his department is good on equipment for now, but they’re short on masks. Howe says Weakley County EMA is working with the state to obtain more masks.

However, Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon says his officers are working without any equipment at all.

Both Chief Howe and Chief Eddlemon say they have noticed a slight decrease in the amount of calls their departments are receiving, but as self-distancing and time spent staying at home increases, there could be an increase in domestic calls.