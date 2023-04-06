Law enforcement determines report to be false at Greenfield School

Thursday morning, Greenfield Principal Jeff Cupples partnered with law enforcement to place the school on a soft lockdown to investigate a report received by school administrators.

After investigating, law enforcement determined the report to be false.

A soft lockdown simply means that class changes do not occur, students remain in the classroom, and educators continue teaching. The soft lockdown was lifted, and normal school routines have resumed. Greenfield School sent out a text message to parents communicating the situation.

Officers from the Greenfield Police Department and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department will be at Greenfield School for the rest of the school day as a reassuring presence for students, faculty, staff, parents, and members of the community.

Greenfield Principal and incoming Director of Schools Jeff Cupples said, “We want to thank Greenfield Police Chief Smith, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, and InterQuest staff and canine for the assistance at Greenfield School today. We will always act in the interest of safety, and we appreciate our local law enforcement partners.”

Current Director of Schools Randy Frazier added, “Communication is a vital component to school safety. We appreciate the opportunity to investigate every safety concern, but that’s only possible if we receive a report or tip. We urge anyone in the community who has a concern to report it to any school official or anonymously via our online tip reporting system.”

Anonymously report a safety concern 24/7/365 by visiting the website weakleycountyschools-tn.safeschoolsalert.com. The website provides the option to anonymously report via mobile app, text, web, email, or phone.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)