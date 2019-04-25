The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the theft of two zero turn lawn mowers from First Choice Farm and Lawn in the Hickory community.

The theft occurred Wednesday morning around 7:00, with the value of both eXmark mowers placed at over $25,000.

Sheriff’s reports said those responsible for the theft disassembled the perimeter fence on the property and drove the mowers to a truck and trailer parked on Commerce Drive.

The theft vehicle was described as a 2006 to 2010 gold GMC four-door, four wheel drive pickup.

The truck was pulling a 14-foot tandem axle trailer with a drop gate.

The Sheriff’s Office is following up on leads in the investigation.