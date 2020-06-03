A lawsuit filed against the City of Union City six years ago, has now been dismissed.

City officials learned on Monday, a liquor-by-the-drink tax lawsuit, filed by the Obion County Board of Education, was dismissed in Chancery Court of Obion County.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said she was pleased the courts ruled in favor of Union City and their school system.

Ms. Dillon said the lawsuit against Union City came from an effort by other counties, to receive tax revenue for their school’s.

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled in May of 2019 that city’s with their own school systems were not obligated to share the liquor-by-the-drink taxes in the city.

In February of this year, attorney Mark McGrady of Farrar and Bates in Nashville, filed for the summary of judgement for Union City in Obion County.