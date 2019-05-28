The estate of a Hickman police officer killed in the line of duty last year, has filed a lawsuit against the Fulton County Fiscal Court.

Mayfield attorney Royce Buck filed the suit in Fulton County Circuit Court for wife, Margaret Smith, along with children Nathan Smith and Zane Smith.

The lawsuit was filed in the death of 45 year old officer Rodney Smith, of Graves County, who drowned after his patrol car ran into flooded Mississippi River water while on patrol March 3rd of 2018.

The suit states the road in which officer Smith was patrolling was maintained by the county, and was to be maintained, managed and installed with emergency signage, warning users of potential dangers.

The suit alleges on the date of the death, there were no notices, warnings or barriers to advise of danger or water across the road by the defendants.

As a result, the lawsuit alleges officer Smith drove into the dangerous water across the road, causing his vehicle to flood and wash away.

The suit states officer Smith suffered pain and suffering before his death, and the estate received destruction of the decedents power to earn money, for which they are entitled to recover.

A trial by jury has been requested for compensatory and punitive damages.

The Fulton County Fiscal Court is being represented by attorney Stacey Blankenship.

A hearing has now been set for June 13th to dismiss the lawsuit.