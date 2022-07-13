Lawsuit settled between Dresden mayor, aldermen

A lawsuit filed by Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn against the six-member Board of Aldermen has been settled out of court.

The suit was settled after former State Senator and Dresden resident Roy Herron stepped in and talked with both sides.

Herron tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mayor Washburn filed the suit a month after the Board voted to censure the mayor, request his resignation, and re-activate the city’s Facebook page.

Washburn was listed as the plaintiff and would have been representing himself.

The defendants were listed as Board members Sandra Klutts, Gwin Anderson, Lyndal Dilday, Ralph Cobb, Willie Parker, and Kenneth Moore.

The Board was supposed to meet Monday night, but only two of the six aldermen were present. The meeting will be rescheduled.