A trial date has now been established for a lawsuit against an Obion County government department.

County Attorney Steve Conley said during Monday’s County Commission meeting, that his office has received information concerning the discrimination lawsuit filed by attorneys of employee Norman DeAndre Adams.

In June of 2018, Adams says he discovered a four page racist document at the Highway Department, which related to dealing with African Americans.

In June of this year, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Adams in the U.S. District Court of Western Tennessee, seeking no less than $900,000 in punitive and compensatory damages

The suit was filed against County Mayor Benny McGuire, Highway Department Superintendent Gary Lofton, and Highway Department General Foreman Mike Richards.

A fourth, unnamed John Doe, was also named in the lawsuit.