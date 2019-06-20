Kentucky State Police at Post 1 will be paying tribute to a fallen Trooper on Monday morning at 11:00.

A wreath will be laid at the site of an accident in Livingston County, that caused the death of Trooper Eric Chrisman.

The 23 year old Chrisman had been with State Police for only six months, when he was involved in a two vehicle accident on June 23rd of 2015.

Post 1 reports indicated the Trooper was responding to a call for service, when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

A flag pole memorial was erected at the accident site on U.S.62.

The wreath laying ceremony will be open to the public, with Trooper Chrisman’s family in attendance.