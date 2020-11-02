The Union City Public Works Department will begin leaf pick-up in the city Monday November 2nd.

Public Works Director Jason Moss said residents are to place their leaves in windrows adjacent to the curb, while not allowing them to go into the street.

Moss asks local residents to remove any limbs or other debris from the leaf piles, due to damage that could occur to the impeller on the leaf machine.

Residents can also place their leaves into bags, and place them at the curb.

Moss said leaf crews will run daily routes, and will cover the entire city twice before completion.

Residents may call the Public Works Department to inquire about the route plan for their area.