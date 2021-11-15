Leaf Pick-Up Continues in Union City

Residents of Union City are reminded of leaf pickup, which is underway in the city.

Public Works Director Jason Moss said residents are urged rake their leaves to the curbside.

Moss said leaves should not be raked into the street, to help avoid drain clogging for the sewer system.

The Public Woks Director also reminds residents to not place limbs or other debris in the leaf piles, due to damage that can occur to the leaf pickup system.

Public Works employees are running routes throughout the entire city, which will continue for the next couple of months.