The Union City Public Works Department will begin their Fall leaf pick-up on Monday, November 11th.

Leaf crews will have daily routes, and will cover the entire city twice.

Public Works Director Jason Moss said leaves are to be placed at the edge of the curb, and are not to be placed into the street.

To prevent damage to equipment, no limbs or other debris is to be placed in leaf piles.

Moss said leaves may also be placed into bags and left at the curbside.