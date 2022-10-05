Leaf truck issue “leaves” some wondering what to do with theirs in Dresden

Dresden residents are wondering what do to with fall leaves in their yards as the new leaf truck the city ordered won’t be delivered until February or March.

At this week’s City Board meeting, resident Bobby Goode (guud) addressed the Mayor and Alderman about the situation.

Alderman Gwin Anderson suggested the city contact the company from whom it ordered the leaf truck.

Mayor Jeff Washburn said the city would take Alderman Anderson’s suggestion and contact the company about obtaining a loaner leaf truck to use this fall.