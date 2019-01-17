Governor-Elect Bill Lee’s inauguration Saturday has been moved indoors due to threat of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The inauguration ceremony was supposed to be held outdoors overlooking the state Capitol on Legislative Plaza, but will instead be held inside War Memorial Auditorium, next to the outdoor plaza where chairs and a temporary stage had already been set up.

The inaugural ceremony begins Saturday at 11:00 and is open to the public.

The governor will be sworn in by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins.