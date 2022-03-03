Lee proposes bolstering highway patrol presence in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed funding 20 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol officers for Shelby County to help fight crime in the Memphis area.

In a news release Wednesday, Lee said his proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year includes bolstering the highway patrol’s presence in Memphis, which has had problems with violent crime.

The Republican governor said his proposal includes the addition of 20 THP troopers for Shelby County and a new $150 million fund for law enforcement agencies across the state to invest in programming and resources.

Lee also proposes $30 million to support relocation bonuses for police officers from other states.