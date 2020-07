Governor Bill Lee says a state panel with the authority to help remove the bust of former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan, Nathan Bedford Forrest, will meet next week.

In a media briefing yesterday, Governor Lee said…

No agenda for the July 9th meeting has been posted.

Last week, Lee named Logan Hampton, president of historically Black Lane College, to serve on the Capitol Commission.

Finance Commissioner Butch Eley is commission chairman.