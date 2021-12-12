Lee visits Dresden to survey tornado damage

Following a survey of the devastation at Samburg, Governor Bill Lee jumped back in the helicopter to travel to Dresden. He landed around 4:40pm, a little after sunset.

As we headed into downtown, the smell of natural gas was prevalent as a natural gas tank was upended. Dozens of buildings were destroyed, including the fire department.

“This is about the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” Lee said. “The whole town, the whole town.”

Power lines were down and crisscrossed the streets.

Volunteers handed out free sandwiches, burgers and hotdogs to first responders and families (filling the air with absolutely deliciousness but alas no one had time to partake).

Christmas decorations were intertwined with debris that had been tossed and thrown by the storm.

A total number of buildings impacted were still being counted.

The governor, his staff and press all returned to the helicopter to return back to Nashville.

(Kim Kruesi, AP)