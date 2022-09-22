LeEllen Smith Named Alumni of the Month at Obion County Central

The Obion County School System has recognized an Outstanding Alumni for September.

School officials have named LeEllen Smith and her company, OUTsideIN, as the recipient.

Ms. Smith is a 1980 graduate at Obion County Central, and began OUTsideIN in 2013 at her home in Troy.

Her goal was to create jobs for women, who had been marginalized due to issues such as addiction, incarceration or lack of education.

With almost 10 years in the business of handcrafting garment bags, tote bags and handbags for travel, Ms. Smith has employed over 25 women and now has her business located on the town square in Troy.

A photo of LeEllen Smith receiving the monthly recognition has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.