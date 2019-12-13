Longtime, local legendary basketball coach Jimmy Whitby has passed away.

The 75 year old Whitby died Friday morning at the Union City Manor and Rehab facility.

He began his coaching career in both football and basketball with the Pilots at Fulton County High School, before moving on to a long tenure at Obion County Central.

With the Rebels, coach Whitby remained on the bench from 1982 through 2001, making three TSSAA State Championship appearances, while capturing the Class-2A Gold Ball in 1986.

From 2001 thru 2010, Whitby was the head basketball coach for the Lake County Falcons.

During his career, coach Whitby’s teams amassed over 850 wins, earning him induction into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2018, as well as being a recipient of the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee “Lifetime Achievement Award”.

Funeral services for Jimmy Whitby will take place Sunday afternoon at 3:00 in Union City, with burial to follow in the East View Cemetery.

Whitby’s son, Cannon will officiate the service.