Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has introduced legislation to honor two slain post office workers.

Judy Spray and Paula Croom Robinson were killed in the line of service in 2010 in Henning.

Congressman Kustoff’s legislation, H.R. 3680, will designate the Post Office in Henning to be named as the “Paula Robinson and Judy Spray Memorial Post Office Building.”

Congressman Kustoff said it was his hope that renaming the Post Office will give the families of Ms. Robinson and Ms. Spray a moment of happiness during this difficult time.