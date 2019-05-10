A big crowd turned out Friday morning in Union City, to the annual Legislative Breakfast held by Obion County Farm Bureau.

State Representatives Bill Sanderson and Andy Holt, along with State Senator John Stevens, all spoke about the latest legislative session in Nashville, and how new laws will affect state residents.

During his address, Representative Sanderson touched on a bill to keep the family farms and businesses alive.

During his speech, Senator Stevens spoke of the new conceal carry law, in which he introduced.

On the topic of school vouchers, Representative Holt said he felt an obligation to help students attain the best education possible.