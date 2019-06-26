Area children will have the opportunity to raise money for the new Martin Public Library and compete for prizes throughout the month of July, with “Lemonades for the Library.”

“Lemonades for the Library” is a month-long contest during the month of July that encourages Martin-area children to hold a lemonade stand and support the fundraising efforts of the New Martin Public Library Foundation.

Foundation board member Misty Menees tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Selah Gallien, Emma Cate Carr, and Jillian Menees, will kick off the “Lemonades for the Library” campaign Thursday night during the “Star-Spangled Celebration” at Festival Park.

Their lemonade stand will be located next to the Rolling Smoke food truck.

Because it is a contest, there are a few rules:

Pick up an entry form and return envelope at the library or at Festival Park Thursday night

Call Ann Swaim at 731-571-1512 and let her know you are participating so they can publicize on social media and keep track of participating teams

Get parents’ permission

Decide on a location and get property owner’s permission

You supply your own supplies (lemonade, cups, etc.)

Highest one-day total. So one-day lemonade stand only.

Up to four (4) members on each team

When complete, call Ann Swaim (731-571-1512) and she will collect your envelope

Use the hashtag #lemonadesforthelibrary when posting anything to social media

The lemonade stand team of four (4) with the highest one day total receives a small prize package from local merchants and will get to take a ceremonial first hammer to the Reed Center building when it’s demolished after the Soybean Festival.

(photo: (l-r) Selah Gallien (daughter of Tommy and Michelle Gallien), Emma Cate Carr (daughter of Leigh Carr and Terry McDade), and Jillian Menees (daughter of Jason and Misty Menees)