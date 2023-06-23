Lengthy Discussion Held Concerning Reconsideration of Paving Bid by Union City Council

After lengthy discussion at Tuesday’s Union City Council meeting, board members maintained their bid acceptance to pave seventeen city streets.

The discussion came after a request was made from officials with Union City Paving, to reconsider the street paving award.

On June 6th, Council members accepted a bid from Ford Construction for $1,193,525, while Union City Paving submitting a bid of $1,099,421.

The decision to accept the higher bid was placed on a calculation of $1.73 a square foot for Ford Construction, and $1.76 a square foot from the bid of Union City Paving.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Public Works Director Jason Moss explained how the bid decision was made.(AUDIO)

Council member Jim Rippy and Mayor Terry Hailey then questioned the use of square foot costs.(AUDIO)

Hal Coffey, the owner of Union City Paving, then addressed the Council about their submitted bid price.(AUDIO)

Following the discussion, Mayor Hailey called for a motion to reconsider the bid award, which failed for a lack of a motion.