Thousands of Christmas lights will again light up a part of Union City beginning November 23rd.

Discovery Park of America’s “Let It Glow Light Show” will again return for the holiday season.

Motorists can ride around the park from 5:00 until 9:00, and view the many displays and Christmas scenes at the historical and educational facility, along with the almost three-quarters of a million lights.

The “Let It Glow Light Show” also allows motorists to turn their radio dial to 88.1, with the facilities lights dancing in sync with the Christmas music.

Admission is $5 per car load, or $10 per 15-passenger van.

