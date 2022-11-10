November 11, 2022
“Let It Glow Light Show” Ceremony at Discovery Park of America

Discovery Park of America is hosting its second annual kick-off ceremony for the “Let It Glow” light show.

The event will be held on Friday night at 6:00 at Discovery Park.

The ceremony will feature a performance of holiday favorites by internationally acclaimed Marco Alexander and Merry Ellen Kirk, with an ensemble from the Jackson Symphony.

Children from the Voices of Union City Elementary will also be singing, with the walk-thru to be lit after a special countdown at Mill Ridge.

