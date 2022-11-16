“Let It Glow” Light Show Now Open at Discovery Park of America
Discovery Park of America’s annual “Let It Glow Light Show” is now open to the public.
The “Let It Glow” walk-thru takes place on the north side of the park, which has once again been transformed into the “North Pole.”
Guests can grab a snack and a drink and take a stroll through the Japanese Garden, European Garden and Mill Ridge, and enjoy the magic of Christmas.
The drive-thru portion features an all-new route with more than a million lights along with popular Christmas songs.
The route allows guests a unique look at the Titan Missile, the 199-foot-tall Discovery Center, the settlement of log cabins and more, all decorated for the holidays.
Both the “Let it Glow” drive-thru and walk-thru are open 5:00 to 9:00 thru December 30th, with the park closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.