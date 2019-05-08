Obion County Athletic Director Craig Rogers says he feels the right person has been hired to take over the Lady Rebels basketball program.

School officials announced that Greenfield boys coach, and girl’s assistant coach, Chad Levister, will be the new head coach.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Rogers said coach Levister has a wealth of game knowledge that will be brought to the Obion County program.

Rogers said coach Levister will also improve the team with his style of teaching the game.

As far as the Lady Rebels team next season, Rogers said coach Levister will have all five starters back on the floor from last year.

Coach Levister was an assistant girl’s coach at Greenfield for two state appearances, including the State Class-A Championship of 2018, and was with the Lady Chargers of Westview for three 2A state tournament appearances.