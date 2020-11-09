A Lewis County man is being held in a Nashville jail accused of possessing and transmitting child pornography.

TBI spokesperson Josh Devine says 44-year-old Dylan Lee Wilson, of Hohenwald, was arrested Sunday following an investigation by the TBI and Metro Nashville Police Department.

Devine says during the investigation, agents determined Wilson possessed and transmitted several dozen images and videos consistent with child pornography on the mobile messaging application Kik.

Wilson is charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He’s being held in the Davidson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.