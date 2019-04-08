A Henderson County man is being held without bond after being charged with abusing an infant.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlisters says 31-year-old Michael Middleton, of Lexington, was arrested Monday after a Henderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment Friday charging Middleton with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse.

McAlister says last August, TBI agents along with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the injuries to an 8-week-old girl.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that Michael Middleton, the now ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother, was responsible for the injuries that resulted in the hospitalization of the infant.

Middleton is being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail while awaiting his first court appearance.