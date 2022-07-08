Lexington man charged with arson, aggravated burglary

A Lexington man is facing charges in connection with an arson case in Carroll County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 65-year-old David Ables was arrested Thursday and charged with Arson and Aggravated Burglary in a residential fire in the 600 block of Buena Vista School Road in Buena Vista.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined the fire had been intentionally set and quickly identified Ables as the individual responsible for the fire.

Ables has since been released from the Carroll County Jail on a $50,000 bond.