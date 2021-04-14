LG Electronics to expand Clarksville operations

LG Electronics USA will be expanding its washing machine manufacturing operations in Clarksville, creating over 300 new jobs.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and LG Electronics USA officials made the announcement Wednesday.

To help meet the unprecedented U.S. demand for its top-rated washing machines, LG is increasing production by investing an additional $20.5 million to add another shift for manufacturing.

Higher production is creating 334 new jobs, bringing total LG Clarksville employment to about 1,000 this year.

LG announced in early 2017 that Montgomery County would be home to its first washing machine manufacturing operation in the United States. Completed in 2018, the one-million-square-foot facility is believed to be the world’s most advanced integrated washing machine plant.

The $360 million smart factory currently has the capacity to produce more than one million front- and top-load washers per year. Integrated production operations supporting assembly include metal fabrication, plastic injection molding and painting. Complementing the factory’s skilled workforce are hundreds of robots used in the material handling, parts production, sub-assembly and final assembly processes.