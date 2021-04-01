LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic Continues in Union City

The LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic continues today in Union City.

Seven teams are participating in games through Saturday at Thompson Field and Elam Stadium.

Today’s schedule has Lake County facing Paducah Tilghman at 4:45, followed by Westview playing Trenton Peabody at 7:00.

On Friday at Elam Stadium, Crockett County will face Lake County at 4:30, followed by Union City taking on Trenton Peabody at 6:45.

At Thompson Field at 5:00, Westview will play Halls.

Participating teams in the LH Ladd Classic includes Union City, Westview, Trenton Peabody, Halls, Crockett County, Lake County and Paducah Tilghman.