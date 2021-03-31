LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic to Begin in Union City

The LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic is scheduled to start today in Union City.

Seven teams will participate in games through Saturday at Thompson Field and Elam Stadium.

Participating teams include Union City, Westview, Trenton Peabody, Halls, Crockett County, Lake County and Paducah Tilghman.

Scheduled to play today at Elam Stadium is Union City against Halls at 4:30, followed by Paducah Tilghman taking on Crockett County at 6:45.

On Thursday, Lake County will face Paducah Tilghman at 4:45, followed by Westview playing Trenton Peabody at 7:00.