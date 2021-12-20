Libertarian Party members feeding Samburg tornado victims, workers Monday

Members of the Libertarian Party of Tennessee Delta Region and Memphis Region will be in Samburg Monday feeding tornado victims and workers.

Delta Region Coordinator Dustin Tubbs says members will have a food truck set up serving hamburgers and hotdogs, spaghetti, and sides for Samburg residents as well as taking plates to workers and residents cleaning.

Tubbs says the food truck will be set up at either the Pentecostal Church or the Community Center.

The Libertarian Party of Tennessee Delta Region includes all of West Tennessee, with the exception of Fayette, Shelby, and Tipton Counties in the Memphis Region.