Librarians gather for presentation at Kiwanis

Dr. Erik Nordberg (center), dean of the Paul Meek Library at UT Martin, presented the Feb. 2 program for the Martin Kiwanis Club.

With him (l -r) are Roberta Peacock, Kiwanis member and retired director of Martin Public Library; Jenny Claiborne, director of children’s and youth services at Martin Public Library; Ann Gathers, Kiwanis president-elect; and Bill Austin, Kiwanis vice president.

Dr. Nordberg outlined the history of libraries at UT Martin from the Hall Moody Institute in 1900 through the present, discussed the library’s mission of information literacy and information services, and emphasized collaboration within the university and with area libraries.

He also highlighted some of the special areas of the library, including the Alliene and Jimmie S. Corbitt Special Collections, the West Tennessee Heritage Study Center, and the J. Houston Gordon Museum. He said that a core part of the academic mission of the Paul Meek Library is to instruct students and others to locate, evaluate, and incorporate high quality scholarly information into their decision making.

Ann Gathers presented a certificate of appreciation to Dr. Nordberg showing that a donation has been made in his honor to Martin Public Library.